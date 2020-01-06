Forest City Chamber of Commerce executive director search begins

Although it is too early to know exactly who the new Forest City Chamber of Commerce executive director will be, with the recent resignation of Kathy Rollefson, a selection committee has already been formed.

The committee is made up of Chamber of Commerce board members and a representatives from the Grow Forest City Committee and Forest City Development.

“We are currently developing the position description and will post the position after our first Selection Committee meeting on Jan. 8,” said Denise Hagen, newly elected board president for 2020. “All details regarding the position opening and hiring process will be available after that time. All interested candidates, especially those with community development and leadership experience, will be encouraged to apply.”

Hagen explained the goal of the Forest City Chamber is to promote local business and the quality of life in the community.

“We will continue to foster strong relationships with Forest City area business owners and seek opportunities to support their goals,” said Hagen. “We look forward to working with a new director who will bring a fresh perspective and ideas for events and promotion.

Rollefson’s resignation was accepted by the Commerce Board of Directors just before Christmas. “We appreciate Kathy’s commitment to the Forest City community over the past 14 years,” said Hagen, “taking a lead role in projects, such as hosting RAGBRAI in 2014, and connecting the Forest City Chamber of Commerce to the community, including youth business leadership education projects. We wish Kathy well in her new position with Waldorf University."

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

