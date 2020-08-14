You have permission to edit this article.
Forest City Chamber, Forest City Connect to host meet and greet
Forest City Chamber, Forest City Connect to host meet and greet

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Forest City Connect are hosting a Meet and Greet from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the new Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center (106 S 4th St., Forest City).  

This event will highlight Forest City Connect and its upcoming events. Formerly Forest City Young Professionals, Forest City Connect is a group that consists of working adults of all ages, professions and backgrounds.

Social distancing practices will be used and masks are required at the event. For those unable to attend in person, look for a Zoom meeting invitation on the forestcityia.com homepage prior to the event.

Call the Chamber at 641-585-2092 for information.

