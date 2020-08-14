Forest City Chamber, Forest City Connect to host meet and greet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Forest City Connect are hosting a Meet and Greet from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the new Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center (106 S 4th St., Forest City).

This event will highlight Forest City Connect and its upcoming events. Formerly Forest City Young Professionals, Forest City Connect is a group that consists of working adults of all ages, professions and backgrounds.

Social distancing practices will be used and masks are required at the event. For those unable to attend in person, look for a Zoom meeting invitation on the forestcityia.com homepage prior to the event.

Call the Chamber at 641-585-2092 for information.

