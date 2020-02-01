Forest City Ambulance wants Winnebago County to pay more for service

Forest City Paramedic Supervisor Dale Rayhons presented a request for a budget increase to the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors at its meeting on Jan. 21.
Past records showed that in 2000–2005, the service's budget was approximately $210,000, and the county was one third of that, so its contribution was $70,000, Rayhons said.
The service's budget now is $395,000, but the county's contribution has not changed.
“It has not kept pace with salary, wage or inflation increases,” said Rayhons. “Our city budget percentage is 82% and the county’s is 18%.”
Because the ambulance provides services to a wide coverage area in Winnebago County, Rayhons said he’d like to see the county’s contribution to increase to about 33%.
“Payroll is the number-one killer of the budget. We have to keep increasing payroll, and it has doubled in size. That, and insurance benefits drives all our costs up, said Rayhons. “We have two full-time and five part-time paramedics. I have five part-timers filling in on any given day.”
Rayhons said 40% of the calls the ambulance responds to are Winnebago County calls, as opposed to calls from within Forest City itself.
“We’re getting off kilter as far as the division of what the county is paying and we want to get that back as close to one third as we could.”
The board questioned whether or not a paramedic could be placed on call in closer proximity to the Buffalo Center or Thompson area. Rayhons said that would not be feasible without hiring at least one full-time employee.
“Really the county and cities, nobody should be putting money into it at all,” said Board Supervisor Mike Stenstrud about funds needed for supporting the paramedics. “It should all be like any other business and if you need the service you need to pay for it, but unfortunately Medicaid and Medicare, where most of the calls come from, don’t pay anywhere near what it costs.”
The board said the matter would be taken into consideration, but no decision was made at the meeting.
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.