THOMPSON – At the 2019 Winnebago County Fair Swine Show, a unique opportunity was given to the young people in attendance, a chance to be mentored by one of the older 4-H swine exhibitors as well as take part in an exhibition themselves.
While many young people across the state have the opportunity to get a taste of showing with a bucket bottle calf during fair time, a youth swine show was something a little different. While some of the young people appeared nervous, others took to the arena with smiles as they herded their hog around the enclosure to the delight of many in the stands.
More than 15 youth, in two different categories, took part, shadowed by mentors who gave them advice on how to turn their hog, how to direct it where they wanted it to go, how to keep it off the fence and how to keep an eye on where the judge was at during their time in the arena.
In addition, Judge Will Taylor took the time to speak with each of the young people taking part, to see how they felt about the experience and what they learned.
“I think this is just great,” Erma Mae Taft said. “It’s a chance for kids who have never had the opportunity to work with a pig to handle one in a safe environment with someone to help them along.”
And help was exactly what the older exhibiters did, from chasing after the hog that tried to get away, to easing fears when one of the animals rubbed up against an exhibitor, while encouraging the young exhibitors to put any fears aside and discover they were more than capable of handling one of the animals themselves.
“There are some really fine young people out there right now who will make great exhibitors one day,” Taylor said. “And there are some who are already at that point where they could handle getting in the arena. I see some with a great deal of focus and intensity already.”
As part of his encouragement to the young exhibitors, Taylor chose three out of each class to come back into the arena and work with the hogs a second time, giving them a small taste of what being judged for showmanship was all about.
Winnebago County Fair Queen Katelin Adams was one of several advanced 4-H youth participating as a mentor to the younger children, holding to her desire to be a role model for others as part of her year as fair queen and beyond.
“The most important thing any of these kids can take away from this moment is the knowledge that they can do it,” Taft said. “Not every child grows up on a farm or has the chance to spend time on one. For the town kids, this is probably their first opportunity to touch a pig outside of a petting zoo.
“4-H has always been about enticing kids to try new experiences and step outside of the box. I hope they will continue offering youth the chance to do this.”
