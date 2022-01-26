Filing deadlines for Winnebago County June primary and November general elections

PRIMARY ELECTION

Filing period for the June 7, 2022, Primary Election for Republican or Democratic candidates for the offices of Supervisor Districts 1 & 3, Attorney, Treasurer, and Recorder is March 7 – March 30, 2022 (4:30 PM)

For Affidavit of Candidacy, Nomination Papers, and Candidate’s guide go to these websites:

In Supervisor Districts 1 & 3, Republicans need 22 signatures, and Democrats need 13 signatures. Those running for Attorney, Treasurer, or Recorder as a Republican need 75 signatures, Democrats need 43 signatures.

GENERAL ELECTION

Filing period for the November 8, 2022, General Election for Non-Partisan (No-Party) candidates for the offices of Supervisor Districts 1 & 3, Attorney, Treasurer, and Recorder is March 7 – March 25, 2022 (5:00 PM)

For Affidavit of Candidacy, Nomination Papers, and Candidate’s guide go to these websites:

Non-Partisan candidates need 50 signatures for Supervisor Districts 1 & 3, Attorney, Treasurer, and Recorder.

The filing date for Ag Extension and Soil & Water begins anytime, the deadline is August 31, 2022. Those running for Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner need 25 signatures, as well as Ag extension.

FYI: In the Primary, one Republican and one Democratic candidate will be elected to that party’s position on the General Election ballot.

For more information, please call the Auditor’s office, 641-585-3412.

Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections and Winnebago County Auditor

