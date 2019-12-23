FFA Chapter member sells over $5,000 in fruit sales campaign

Forest City High School Future Farmers of America Chapter is off to a great start on their annual sales.

“My top six sellers combined with 20 other members have accomplished over $20,000 of gross sales,” said Larry Vold. “All of these members individually made the $1,000 level.”

Already just a few weeks into their fruit sale season FFA member Trista Olsen has set and individual record with over $5,000 of gross sales.

“It helps me get all my fair entry dues paid for,” said Olsen, in regards to what she found enjoyable about her high sales. “It gets me get my FFA jacket and I will go to national and state conventions.”

Olsen accredited her salesmanship success to having grown up around family whom were also involved in FFA.

“My parents and sister started doing this from when she was in high school,” said Olsen. “I’ve carried that on and I keep building on that. I meet a lot of people when I go to state fair and a lot of people contact me to purchase from me.”

Said FFA Director Larry Vold, “Fruit sales have been ongoing in the community through the FFA for over 50 years. The Forest City FFA Chapter appreciates all the loyal customers and their support throughout the years.”

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

