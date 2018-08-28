FOREST CITY | Winnebago and Hancock are among the 30 Iowa counties declared a major disaster area by President Donald Trump on Aug. 20 due to severe storms and flooding earlier this summer.
This means public assistance funding is available to rebuild damaged infrastructure such as roads and bridges and to pay for emergency services during storms and debris removal afterward.
Andy Buffington, emergency management coordinator for Winnebago and Hancock counties, said this includes reimbursement for overtime local governments had to pay staff who were involved in emergency response and clean-up.
Forest City, which was most severely impacted by flooding, had $1.2 million in expenses eligible for public assistance funding, according to city officials.
However, federal officials will not provide any additional relief for private property owners in Forest City or the rest of Winnebago County.
Gov. Kim Reynolds declared Winnebago and Hancock counties as state disaster areas on June 25, the day after torrential rain hit the area and caused the flooding.
FOREST CITY | Residents of Forest City and other area communities are recovering from massiv…
This activated the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, which provides grants of up to $5,000 to qualifying residents to help pay for home or car repairs, replacing clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.
Reynolds sent a letter to Trump in July requesting a federal disaster declaration for 30 Iowa counties where significant damage of at least $16 million was sustained from severe storms and flooding from June 6 to July 2.
On Aug. 1, Reynolds requested the federal Individual Assistance Program be made available to disaster-affected residents and businesses in Winnebago, Buchanan, Dickinson and Polk counties.
This program provides disaster survivors with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.
The federal government denied Reynolds' request for Individual Assistance Funding.
"We are extremely disappointed with FEMA's decision," Gov. Reynolds stated in a news release. "People in Iowa are still hurting and in need of help several weeks after the flooding."
In its denial letter, FEMA said it determined the impact to individuals and households in the four counties from June 6 to July 7 was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant a designation of Individual Assistance.
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop
Reynolds said she will be appealing FEMA's decision.
The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will be working closely with local emergency management agencies to determine additional damage and impacts caused by the flooding and severe weather, according to a statement from the governor's office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.