FCHS seniors reap scholarships, recognition at May 19 awards night

With continued support and dedication, the Foundation was able to award more than $450,000 to the Forest City Class of 2021 for their further education.

“While we were limited to students, parents and members from our board of directors, we were able to live-stream the event through KIOW Radio for our donors and other supporters to join us virtually,” said the Foundation’s executive director Liz Thompson. “A big heartfelt thank you goes out to our family of donors for making Senior Awards Night possible.”