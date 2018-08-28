Jillian Jones, a 2001 graduate of Forest City High School who is now a Christian music artist, is about to release her first full-length album, "Perfectly Clear."
To celebrate the album's release, she will hold a concert at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Crossview Covenant Church, located at 2000 Howard Drive West, North Mankato, Minnesota.
Jones, the daughter of Chuck and Kristi Osheim, Thompson, will be joined on stage by Minneapolis-based artists and musicians, many of whom also recorded on "Perfectly Clear."
They will be performing songs from the album, which Jones co-wrote with writers across the nation.
Her first single was released in 2015, followed by an EP album in 2016.
"Perfectly Clear," produced by Aaron Ankrum of Aerial View Studios in Minneapolis, features an eclectic blend of piano-driven pop and acoustic singer-songwriter styles.
Jones’ love of music began at a young age while singing and playing piano for area churches, events and festivals.
Jones studied under acclaimed jazz musician Gabriel Espinosa at Central College in Pella, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in musical performance.
Years later, following the birth of her second child, an experience with postpartum anxiety served as a catalyst for the next season in her life. It was then that music became her healing outlet.
Shortly after, she began writing music with the intent to record and share her story through song.
“I believe that music connects us to each other," she said. "Through it, we discover shared joys and struggles, and those common threads remind us that we are not alone.”
She said she's grateful when she hears stories about he impact of her on songs on others.
"It’s the reason I do this," she said.
Jones lives in North Mankato, where she is contemporary worship music director at Crossview Covenant Church.
Her music is played frequently on Kinship Christian Radio/KJLY, based in Blue Earth, Minnesota.
Tickets for the album release concert can be purchased through her website at www.jillianjonesmusic.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.