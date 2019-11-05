The annual Forest City Veterans Day program will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, in the new Boman Fine Arts Center.
This event is a tribute to the men and women who have honorably served in the Armed Forces of the United States and a memorial to those who died in service.
The main speaker will be Military Liaison Officer/Pilot Timothy G. Tarris.
You have free articles remaining.
The Forest City High School Concert Band and Concert Choir will perform musical selections.
The colors will be presented by Forest City American Legion Post 121 with Commander Dennis Zehren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.