{{featured_button_text}}
Veterans Day program 1

Paul Jefson was the main speaker during the Forest City Veterans Day Program on Nov. 12. 

 MARY PIEPER THE SUMMIT-TRIBUNE

The annual Forest City Veterans Day program will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, in the new Boman Fine Arts Center. 

This event is a tribute to the men and women who have honorably served in the Armed Forces of the United States and a memorial to those who died in service. 

The main speaker will be Military Liaison Officer/Pilot Timothy G. Tarris.

The Forest City High School Concert Band and Concert Choir will perform musical selections. 

The colors will be presented by Forest City American Legion Post 121 with Commander Dennis Zehren. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments