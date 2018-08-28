FOREST CITY | Beginning this fall, admission will be charged for Forest City Middle School and High School band and vocal musical concerts.
Adults will pay $2 while students will pay $1. Those who have student activity passes will not have to pay admission.
During the August school board meeting, Ken Baker, principal at the high school, said lower enrollment means less revenue coming into the student activity fund.
Charging admission for fine arts concerts will help the school continue to provide opportunities for those students, such as honor band trips, according to Baker.
"We are just brainstorming, trying to make ends meet," he said.
Cory Schmitt, band director for grades 6-12, said the timing is good to start charging admission for concerts because of the opening of the Boman Fine Arts Center this fall.
He said walking into this multi-million dollar facility will be "starkly different" from walking into a gym for a concert.
"It's a new culture that we are going to create," Schmitt said.
As long as the public understands that the admission price for concerts will be "funneled back to the students" and not used on the fine arts center facility itself, it shouldn't be an issue, according to Schmitt.
"It's a very nominal fee," he said.
