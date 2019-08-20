The Family Alliance for Veterans of America, Inc., Forest City, has received a $2,500 Bayer Fund grant.
Employees from Bayer U.S. - Crop Science, Boone Corn Production, 1159 S Avenue. Boone, IA 50036 recommended FAVA to receive the grant.
Funds from the grant will be used to buy food for the homeless Veterans and Veterans with eviction notices and cookware to prepare the food.
FAVA, which has nine employees, helps homeless Veterans and Veterans with eviction notices in 43 counties in North Iowa. The agency also keeps a pantry in its office, allowing staff to take food to Veterans and their families at a moment’s notice.
FAVA functions primarily from two grants: SSVF Supportive Services for Veterans and Families, from the Veteran’s Administration and a CoC grant - Continuum of Care Grant, from HUD (Housing and Urban Development). Both of these grants are housing first grants.
After a Veteran and their family has a place to reside, FAVA then helps with other things such as cookware.
This is the agency’s sixth grant year, having already served 89 Veterans in SSVF and 7 in the CoC program. In six years of operation, the agency has served 720 Veterans and their families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.