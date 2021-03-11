Family vet team expands to new Forest city site despite pandemic

About $900,000 is the projected cost for the new structure itself. It will have 6,300 square feet compared to 3,500 where the clinic is now. There will be five spacious exam rooms ranging in size from 8 feet by 10 feet to 10 feet by 14 feet. There will also be a large “comfort room” for terminal animals with a large window and separate exit on the east side of the building to respect the privacy of their families.

A large front lobby and waiting area, with spacious windows for south-side natural daylight, will feature a large front reception desk that measures 17 feet across. Quite a positive change from one small spot for pretty much every customer need now, according to Ceara.

“More space should help as far as people not having to wait,” she said. “Right now, there is one area to pay bills, one credit card machine, and two computers. Everyone is competing for use of the phone and computers.”

The new building will have nine computers to start with 3-4 people being able to work behind the large front desk and still social distance during COVID-19. There will also be a large 13 by 14-foot office with four workstations and an adjacent employee restroom.