Family seeks 'card shower' for 80-year-old former resident

The family of former Forest City resident Audrey want her to receive a "shower" of birthday cards.

Duit is turning 80 years old on Jan. 26, and her family wants her to receive 80 birthday cards filled with memories and stories from the past, and future wishes.

Birthday greetings can be mailed to: Audrey Duit, P.O. Box 475, Slater, Iowa 50244.

“Mom is more of a quiet person and having a party would not have been her style,” said her eldest daughter, Bonita Wiley. “A card shower lets her connect with people in a more subtle way, without being the center of attention.”

Duit and her husband, Virgil, are former residents of Forest City. Duit was a daycare provider, and active in the Methodist Church. She was also supportive of her children’s interests be they sports or musical, according to Wiley.

“Our dad coached girl’s basketball and taught biology at the Forest City High School,” said Wiley. “We thought she would enjoy hearing from people she knows through a birthday card shower.”