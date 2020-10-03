Family Alliance for Vets to hold drive-up chili supper

The Family Alliance for Veterans of America will holding a Chili Drive-up take out your soup supper from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Diners will have a choice of regular chili, white chili or vegetarian chili, cinnamon rolls or garlic bread. Orders will be taken as you drive by the front of the building at 100 N. Clark St., in Forest City (across from the tank) and be ready for pickup as you arrive at the back door on J Street.