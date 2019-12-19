Exercise from the Heart to raise money for Lu Verne bank robbery victim

Long said if everybody she knew could donate $20, the foundation would really do a great job for a good cause.

“I’m not asking for people to donate hundreds of dollars per person,” said Long. “Anything they can do will help this family. I know money can’t bring her back and that is what we all would love the most. I just hope it can give them a little bit of peace especially over the holidays.”

Exercise from the Heart Foundation has done some fundraising for others in the community, such as for a local 8-year-old boy who had suffered from cancer and had lost a limb, and was once again, now at the age of 18, fighting cancer that had returned. Another had been a fundraiser for some girlfriends who had kidney health issues.

“I love that I am able to do this and I don’t ever want to quit,” said Long. “I hope Exercise from the Heart is here to stay and helps as many people as possible. I hope it gets bigger and bigger. I’ve been looking for nominations for each month or every other month.”

Long shared that the funeral for Jess had been standing room only and that it had been heartbreaking, and experiencing it as part of her community made her want to do something to help.