In an effort to provide support for the families in their communities who have lost loved ones, the staff of Ewing Funeral Home promoted and supported programs such as GriefShare and Families in Transition in recent years.
This year, Ewing Funeral Home made a contribution of books to each of the public libraries in the communities of Britt, Kanawha, Clarion, Belmond and Dows. This donation consisted of six books, with titles for both adults and children, covering a variety of grief topics.
"We feel it is important we are doing our part in making a variety of resources on grief and loss available to our communities,” Brianne Ewing said.
Ewing Funeral Home plans to contribute books each year, and will continue to support the other programs mentioned above. There are also copies of the books available to borrow from the funeral home. Please contact your local library, or reach out to Brianne Ewing at the funeral home to learn more about these resources.
"Our goal is to help our families in their grief journeys, and over the next several years, add more and more titles at the libraries in order to help reach those in need of love and support," Ewing said.
The books donated this year include:
You have free articles remaining.
The Invisible String,” by Patrice Karst – a picture book for young children about a mother telling her two children that they're all connected by an invisible string, no matter the distance;
“Modern Loss,” by Rebecca Soffer - a fresh and irreverent examination into navigating grief and resilience in the age of social media;
“It’s Ok That You’re Not Ok,” by Megan Devine – a look at people who have suffered a loss feel judged, dismissed, and misunderstood by a culture that wants to "solve" grief;
“Healing The Adult Sibling’s Grieving Heart,” by Alan Wolfelt - 100 practical ideas to help understand and accept the passing of a sibling in order to practice self-healing;
“The Orphaned Adult,” by Alexander Levy - understanding and coping with grief and change after the death of our parents;
“Good Grief,” by Granger Westberg - Good Grief identifies ten stages of grief--shock, emotion, depression, physical distress, panic, guilt, anger, resistance, hope, and acceptance--but, recognizing that grief is complex and deeply personal, defines no "right" way to grieve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.