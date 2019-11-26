An old bridge in Grant Township will be replaced this summer with a new one.
The old bridge will be replaced by a concrete box culvert in the summer or fall of 2020. The project cost, estimated near $300,000, will be funded directly through a state Road Use Tax program.
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase agreement for a bridge replacement at their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
You have free articles remaining.
“The easements relate to a bridge replacement project on the south side of Grant Township,” said County Engineer Scott Meinders. “Section 27 on 350th Street, ½ mile east of R20 near Woden.
"The County often works with neighboring landowners to purchase easements when the existing road right-of-way is insufficient to build a new structure,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.