An old bridge in Grant Township will be replaced this summer with a new one.

The old bridge will be replaced by a concrete box culvert in the summer or fall of 2020. The project cost, estimated near $300,000, will be funded directly through a state Road Use Tax program.

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase agreement for a bridge replacement at their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

“The easements relate to a bridge replacement project on the south side of Grant Township,” said County Engineer Scott Meinders. “Section 27 on 350th Street, ½ mile east of R20 near Woden.

"The County often works with neighboring landowners to purchase easements when the existing road right-of-way is insufficient to build a new structure,” he said.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

