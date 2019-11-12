Chris Hill, D.O., is a board-certified emergency physician at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo where he chairs the Emergency Medicine Clinical Service Group for the entire system and serves as the Medical Director of Clinical Performance for UnityPoint Health.
Dr. Hill is known as an incredible advocate for improving patient care and championing team-based health care. This is demonstrated in part through his leadership of our system wide sepsis workgroup. As a part of the work, the sepsis committee developed a sepsis alert response team. When the response team was being developed, Dr. Hill was an invaluable advocate for including pharmacists. Because of his influence, pharmacists are now standing members of this team across the system. Dr. Hill has also incorporated ER pharmacists into the ED CSG order-set governance team and routinely engages pharmacists across the system for their opinion on various medication related topics.
“Dr. Hill’s leadership has been transformative and united so many departments in elevating the care experience our patients receive,” said Gary Robb, UnityPoint Health Chief Pharmacy Officer (CPO). “He has always been a pharmacy advocate and it is an honor to provide care for our patients alongside him,”
His unwavering support for the pharmacy profession has been critical the last few years as UnityPoint Health developed a system-wide pharmacy structure. With the support of physician leaders such as Dr. Hill, the system pharmacy team has been quickly and easily integrated in numerous organization wide efforts to reduce care variation, improve quality and control costs.
Hill, who grew up in Thompson, is a graduate of North Iowa High School. His parents are Dr. Rebecca S. Hill and Dr. Larry D. Hill, professors at Waldorf University.
