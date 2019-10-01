{{featured_button_text}}
Forest City Police Department 1

A Crystal Lake man who had 15 grams of meth in his vehicle during a Forest City traffic stop is headed to prison. 

Kirk E. Williams was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on Oct. 1 in Hancock County District Court for prohibited acts -- possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. 

Under Iowa law he must serve a little over four years of that sentence before being eligible for parole. 

As part of a plea bargain, 11 other charges against Williams -- including six felony counts of manufacturing marijuana -- were dismissed, according to court documents. 

Co-defendant Rita L. Williams, also of Crystal Lake, is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 30 on six felony counts of manufacturing marijuana; one felony count of failure to affix a drug tax stamp; and four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. 

