Corrections
0 comments

Corrections

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A story in the Tuesday, Feb. 11 edition of the Summit-Tribune had the incorrect name of the candidate running for sheriff. The candidate’s name is Rob Gerdes.

A story in the Tuesday, Feb. 4 edition of the Summit-Tribune had incorrect information about the Rice Lake Country Club. The golf course is not behind in its taxes, as reported and is valued at $892,000. Club board member Al Hagen did not decline to comment, he did not receive emailed questions in time for comment. 

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News