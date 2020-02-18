Corrections

A story in the Tuesday, Feb. 11 edition of the Summit-Tribune had the incorrect name of the candidate running for sheriff. The candidate’s name is Rob Gerdes.

A story in the Tuesday, Feb. 4 edition of the Summit-Tribune had incorrect information about the Rice Lake Country Club. The golf course is not behind in its taxes, as reported and is valued at $892,000. Club board member Al Hagen did not decline to comment, he did not receive emailed questions in time for comment.