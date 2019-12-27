Conservation organizations to sponsor annual scholarship competition

The Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation District and the Conservation Districts of Iowa and its Auxiliary are again sponsoring their annual scholarship competition.

All high school seniors residing in Winnebago County are eligible. The scholarship will be used for their first year of education on the college level while pursuing programs of study in any field of agriculture or natural resources.

The Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation District will award one $200 scholarship to each of the three school districts in Winnebago County. They will also choose the entry to be considered for the regional competition.

Three scholarships will be awarded on the state level in the amounts of $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000. Regional winners from the other six regions who do not receive the state awards will receive $500.

Applications are to be submitted to the Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation District office, 163 First Ave., Thompson, IA 50478 no later than Feb. 14.

The scholarship application is available online www.cdiowa.org. The awards are chosen on the basis of leadership, service, character, self-motivation and scholastic achievement.

