The residents of Forest City will soon see several new projects because of the efforts of the City of Forest City, Grow Forest City and other community organizations working to enhance their community.
The most recent project underway and waiting to begin construction is the J Street Trail Extension, spearheaded by the City of Forest City.
Marketing Director Norma Hertzer the extension project would provide access for community members to essential services as well as outdoor recreational opportunities.
Forest City’s other upcoming projects within the next two years include a community-driven project (not a city project) which includes the Hynes Spur Trail to be further extended to the other side of J Street, going north along the Winnebago River, swinging back in to the Hy-Vee parking lot.
“That will be phase one of that project,” said Grow Forest City Marketing Director Norma Hertzer, “further connecting the grocery store and giving people access to that. The extension will also be a 10-foot paved trail.
"We have a committee of about seven members at this point who are driving this project. The goal is to have that trail started next year. The distinction is it is a community project, not a city project.”
The second project being completed is the dam revitalization project, which involves working with the DNR to remove the dam under the swinging bridge.
“We will actually turn that into a step down arched water trail,” Hertzer said. “It will be done with local stones and rocks and built in the shape of an arch. We are hoping for that project to be done next year. We are working closely with the Department of Natural Resources to accomplish that."
Hertzer said the number one reason for doing this project is safety for recreational users and it enhances our recreational opportunities.
"We are a part of a water trail system and it will allow canoes, kayaks and boaters to continue to go down the river,” Hertzer said.
The estimated project cost is $200,000, but Grow Forest City is working with those estimates to bring them down.
“The goal is to have that completed by 2020-2021,” Hertzer said. “Our number one reason for this project is that it was initiated by the state of Iowa and Iowa DNR."
Hertzer said it is recommended these types of dams be taken out and replaced with alternatives, because these types of dams are extremely unsafe.
Hertzer said, “This project is a great start to our Pammel Park improvements projects which I am super excited about. You will see a dog park go up next year and multiple trail heads developed."
The Pammel Park project will provide parking, access to the river for boats loading and unloading, a Kiosk offering local information on trails, water trails, bike parking and other community assets.
"We are also working on conceptional plans to redo the entire camping area," Hertzer said. "We are planning on spreading the campsites out along the river to enhance the experience for campers.”
Community enhancement and positive growth are important when it comes to future growth of any community, Hertzer said.
