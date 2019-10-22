By the summer of 2020, a new hotel will be located on the north side of Forest City.
Groundbreaking was held on Thursday, Oct. 17 for a new Cobblestone Hotel. Construction was scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 21.
Developers are hopeful to have it completed and open for business the summer of 2020 in time for the Country Thunder music festival.
The hotel site will take up 2 acres, of the 6.8-acres on which it will be located. When finished, it will have two stories, 47 hotel rooms, a meeting room, pool, free hot breakfast, along with free Wi-Fi, refrigerators, microwaves and flatscreens in every room.
“It’s an upper mid-scale hotel,” Cobblestone Hotel Developer Jeremy Griesbach said.
Forest City Economic Development President Courtney Wooge said the Cobblestone Hotel project will bring in an additional $3 million in increased assessed value for Forest City and the tax base.
Not only will the hotel bring more places for people coming into the city for meetings, visiting college teams and retreats, but the increase in hotel/motel tax will enable an increase in marketing to attract more visitors, Wooge said.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, leaders in the project, including those of the City of Forest City, Forest City Economic Development and Cobblestone Hotel spoke and thanked everyone involved for their efforts in the project, especially Forest City Economic Development Director Beth Bilyeu and Forest City administrator Barb Smith.
Forest City Mayor Barney Ruiter said he spoke Bilyeu two years ago about getting the hotel that has been in the works for the past six years built in Forest City.
“Among the things I told her was, ‘We’re going to get it done. We’re not going to mess around. We need to get it done.’ And we did,” Ruiter said.
Bilyeu said the City started working on getting the hotel six years ago and four years ago she met the Cobblestone Hotel representatives.
“This has been the fruition of one of my dreams,” Bilyeu said. “It’s exciting to have a new hotel.”
Griesbach said Forest City has been a focus of Cobblestone’s for about five years, and Cobblestone specializes in “bringing quality lodging to small town America.”
