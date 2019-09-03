Do you have a child that is in 2nd or 3rd grade? Registration is now open to enroll in Clover Kids.
Winnebago County Extension and Outreach offers Clover Kids for second and third graders beginning in September and running through December. The Iowa 4-H Clover Kids program is designed to foster the development of like skills that are essential for the cognitive, social, emotional, and physical maturation of kindergarten through third graders by providing a unique age-appropriate educational opportunity!
North Iowa Clover Kids will meet September 10, October 3, November 5 and December 5. Registration is due by September 5. They will meet in the commons area from 3:30 4:45 p.m.
Forest City Clover Kids will meet September 19, October 3, November 14 and December 12. Registration is due September 11. Meetings will take place in the elementary cafeteria from 3:05 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.
Lake Mills Clover Kids will meet September 26, October 17, November 21 and December 19. Registration is due September 18. Meetings will take place in room 125 by the High School office, from 3:15 - 4:30 p.m.
For questions, call Katie at the Winnebago County Extension office at 641-584-2261.
