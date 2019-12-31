City of Forest City employees presented with wellness challenge

June: Jumping-jack June – do 25 jumping jacks every day.

July: Just Walk – this challenge is to unwind after a long day or workweek by walking the Hynes Spur Trail, in addition to visiting the Forest City parks twice per week, writing a brief description of each visit.

August: Water Challenge – during hot summer days, it’s tough to stay hydrated. The challenge is to follow the "8 x 8 rule," or drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water for at least four days each week, with the ultimate goal of 20 days of the recommended hydration.

September: The challenge for this month is to log 15 days of snacking only two times a day or fewer.

October: Ounce of Prevention – employees are encouraged to get a flu shot at a clinic hosted by City Hall.

November: 21 Days of Gratefulness – participants will track three things they are grateful for every day on a shared Google sheet. Research about the physical and mental health benefits of acknowledging gratitude suggests it boosts overall wellness, makes people happy, and even inspires them to exercise more.

December: 12 Days of Wellness – accomplish seven of the challenges listed in the guideline for the Wellness Health Challenge over 12 days, keeping a record of it.

"This program will be offered to full-time employees with the opportunity to earn $25 in bonus bucks for each month of 2020 in which they complete the wellness challenge," said Monson.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.