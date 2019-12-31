City of Forest City employees presented with wellness challenge

A fitness challenge for 2020 will be an option offered to city employees of Forest City beginning in January in an effort to encourage wellness and health.
The challenge was put in place by Forest City Administrator Barb Smith. She proposed the idea to city council members at a meeting on Dec. 16, and presented a challenge guide for the employees.
City employee Val Monson has been coordinating the effort, with each month highlighting a new suggested challenge.
January: Heart-Healthy Contract – employees will opt in to participate in the 2020 fitness challenge, setting goals for themselves, and tracking their progress.
February: Flight Fright – 30-day punches challenge.
March: Count Your Zzzz’s – It is recommended for adults get seven to nine hours of sleep each day. This challenge will be to track the employee’s hours of sleep for at least 14 days to help develop good sleeping habits.
April: “Go Green” – in celebration of Earth Day, this challenge is for everyone to live lightly on the earth and save money at the same time. Participants must record eight “go green” tasks. One of the tasks includes planting at least one tree, flower, vegetable, or shrub, etc.
You have free articles remaining.
May: May Marathon – walk 25 miles during the month. Participants earn one Chamber Buck per mile.
June: Jumping-jack June – do 25 jumping jacks every day.
July: Just Walk – this challenge is to unwind after a long day or workweek by walking the Hynes Spur Trail, in addition to visiting the Forest City parks twice per week, writing a brief description of each visit.
August: Water Challenge – during hot summer days, it’s tough to stay hydrated. The challenge is to follow the "8 x 8 rule," or drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water for at least four days each week, with the ultimate goal of 20 days of the recommended hydration.
September: The challenge for this month is to log 15 days of snacking only two times a day or fewer.
October: Ounce of Prevention – employees are encouraged to get a flu shot at a clinic hosted by City Hall.
November: 21 Days of Gratefulness – participants will track three things they are grateful for every day on a shared Google sheet. Research about the physical and mental health benefits of acknowledging gratitude suggests it boosts overall wellness, makes people happy, and even inspires them to exercise more.
December: 12 Days of Wellness – accomplish seven of the challenges listed in the guideline for the Wellness Health Challenge over 12 days, keeping a record of it.
"This program will be offered to full-time employees with the opportunity to earn $25 in bonus bucks for each month of 2020 in which they complete the wellness challenge," said Monson.
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.