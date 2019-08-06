As part of the City of Forest City sanitary sewer system evaluation program, City crews with the assistance of WHKS & Co., have started conducting smoke testing in portions of the City. Testing is scheduled to continue until, Monday, Aug. 19, weather dependent.
The purpose of the smoke testing is to identify areas where clear water may be leaking into the sanitary sewer system.
The process involves forcing non-toxic smoke into the sewer pipes with a mechanical blower and observing the areas from which the smoke appears. While the blower is running, crews will travel quickly throughout the area taking photographs of problem areas. The smoke is non-toxic, leaves no residue and creates no fire hazard. The white smoke may appear from vent pipes on the roofs of buildings and from defects in the sewer lines.
The smoke may enter a home or building, if a drain trap is dry or if the building has defective plumbing. Residents should pour approximately a gallon of water into each drain to make certain the trap is full. A drain that is used regularly should already be full. If you have any questions, please contact Kevin Reicks at 641-581-2341.
If smoke does enter a building, please report all locations to the work crews by calling City Hall at 641-585-3574.
