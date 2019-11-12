{{featured_button_text}}
Christensen Farms donates to FAVA

Jason Woods (right), a Christensen Farms employee, who served in the Army for 14 years in service with two tours of combat in Iraq, presents the check to Kerry Gunderson (left). Woods is currently the truck wash manager of Christensen Farms' truck wash in Garner.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

In honor of Veteran’s Day, Christensen Farms, one of the largest family-owned pork producers in the country, donated a total of $10,000 to Veteran’s support organizations across the Midwest.

The organization collaborated with local groups in 14 communities in which it operates to provide donations to help support our veterans, which included a $750 donation to the Family Alliance for Veterans of America in Forest City.

“At Christensen Farms, we are committed to helping strengthen the communities we operate in, with the support of Veterans being one of the core focuses within that commitment,” said Amber Portner, Christensen Farms Communications Manager. “It is our hope that this donation will help provide some support to those who have nobly served our nation with the essentials they need, every day, including right here in Forest City.”

