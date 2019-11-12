In honor of Veteran’s Day, Christensen Farms, one of the largest family-owned pork producers in the country, donated a total of $10,000 to Veteran’s support organizations across the Midwest.
The organization collaborated with local groups in 14 communities in which it operates to provide donations to help support our veterans, which included a $750 donation to the Family Alliance for Veterans of America in Forest City.
You have free articles remaining.
“At Christensen Farms, we are committed to helping strengthen the communities we operate in, with the support of Veterans being one of the core focuses within that commitment,” said Amber Portner, Christensen Farms Communications Manager. “It is our hope that this donation will help provide some support to those who have nobly served our nation with the essentials they need, every day, including right here in Forest City.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.