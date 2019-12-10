Over the holiday season, Christensen Farms, one of the largest family-owned pork producers in the country, is donating a total of $15,000 to food banks across the Midwest.
The organization collaborates with local food banks in 16 communities in which it operates, to provide pork certificates to those in need, which included a donation to the Neighborhood Food Bank in Forest City.
Christensen Farms has pork production and feed milling operations located near the Forest City area. In this region, they employ nearly 100 people and manage contract partnerships with local farmers, who all help to support and achieve the mission of Christensen Farms.
