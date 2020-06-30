Chloe Anderson is stepping on the gas for her hometown

While many seniors choose to go to college to pursue degrees such as nursing and art or to continue a career in a sport like football, one Forest City High School graduate has chosen to stay in her community instead.
Graduate Chloe Anderson from Fertile said she will be attending the North Iowa Area Community College to pursue an associate’s degree in business so she can own and properly run a gas station and convenience store in her hometown.
In Fertile, there used to be a gas station called Pronto a couple years ago that has since closed down and been sold and converted into a storage place.
“It was always a place I went to as a kid, just with my parents to go get gas, and it was always just right there,” Anderson said. I thought it was a great place, it was always so nice and my place to go to, and I’ve always just liked that memory I’ve had of it.”
When it came time for her to choose what she wanted to do for the rest of her life, Anderson said the gas station was closed down and for sale at the time, and since she didn’t want to be someone’s employee for the rest of her life, she decided to own a gas station.
“I probably put two-and-two together somehow, and it’s been my idea for a pretty long time now,” she said.
While part of the decision was not wanting to be an employee, Anderson had another big part in her decision: she wanted her job to be more a part of her life than usual.
“I want to have a place where I could invite a part of my personal life into the gas station,” she said. “…I want to live on a farm, so the idea of having fresh cooking eggs there or some honey from a hive that I have – something like that, that I can bring into the store that’s mine and natural, like, it’s something personally from me. I think that’s what I was going for. I want to be more a part of the community.”
Anderson said she’s hoping to have her gas station and convenience store in Fertile, but there’s always a chance in which she won’t get that same building.
If she can’t get that gas station building, Anderson said there’s one in Crystal Lake she could try to get or build her own gas station, though that is the most expensive option for her.
She said she wants to stay in the North Iowa area because she has lived here her whole life and feels like she knows the people who live here and she likes the environment.
“That’s why I don’t want a gas station in the middle of a busy town,” she said. “It wouldn’t be the same to me. I feel like I wouldn’t be as part of the community as I want to. I want some place where I know I can help, I know I can do something for them, and I know that they can use my business as well.”
To achieve her goal, Anderson will be attending NIACC business classes for two years starting this fall and is currently working at a gas station and learning the business through her job.
“That’s taught me a lot already,” she said. “Right now, I’m just making definite plans, like, are you sure this is what you want to do in life? And it’s working so far, finding out the good parts, the bad parts of running a gas station and it’s working out great.”
After she graduates from college, Anderson said it’ll be a matter of getting enough money to put her feet on the ground to get everything she’ll need for the store, but she expects that to take a while and not happen right after she graduates.
“I think if I plan my money right and I’m smart then I can do it just like a lot of other people,” she said.
Her math and business teachers at the high school have always supported Anderson in her decision, as she has had the idea since she started high school and has always been talking about it, Anderson said.
“There was just a lot of support and questions that were answered for me that made me feel a lot more confident in basically my dream,” Anderson said.
Anderson said her parents have always been there to listen to her thoughts and ideas and give her ideas on some things she might not have thought about.
“They’re always there looking out for me, and they helped out a lot,” she said.
