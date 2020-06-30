Chloe Anderson is stepping on the gas for her hometown

“I want to have a place where I could invite a part of my personal life into the gas station,” she said. “…I want to live on a farm, so the idea of having fresh cooking eggs there or some honey from a hive that I have – something like that, that I can bring into the store that’s mine and natural, like, it’s something personally from me. I think that’s what I was going for. I want to be more a part of the community.”

Anderson said she’s hoping to have her gas station and convenience store in Fertile, but there’s always a chance in which she won’t get that same building.

If she can’t get that gas station building, Anderson said there’s one in Crystal Lake she could try to get or build her own gas station, though that is the most expensive option for her.

She said she wants to stay in the North Iowa area because she has lived here her whole life and feels like she knows the people who live here and she likes the environment.

“That’s why I don’t want a gas station in the middle of a busy town,” she said. “It wouldn’t be the same to me. I feel like I wouldn’t be as part of the community as I want to. I want some place where I know I can help, I know I can do something for them, and I know that they can use my business as well.”