The Forest City Chamber of Commerce held their annual holiday open house on Dec. 2 at the Cooper Building, with refreshments and photo ops with Santa helper Dr. Jim Brockhohms.

Brockhohms shared the story of how he became the Chamber of Commerce Santa.

Chamber of Commerce Holiday Open House

Enjoying a visit with Santa at the Chamber of Commerce Holiday Open House on Monday, Dec. 02, are Paisley and Pemberley Hanna. 

“I would travel with my dad, Ernest Brockhohms,” said Santa Brockhohms. “He used to be Santa and I would follow him around in junior high. I was an elf. I would wear the green outfit, with the jingle bells, the shoes and so forth. About the time I graduated from high school, my dad was retiring so he asked me if I wanted his suit, and I did. A nice lady from Forest City by the name of Jan Harris sewed my current suit for me. It feels great just continuing what my dad started. These bells, are the bells I use to call my deer when I leave. They used to be my dad’s bells.”

Dr. Jim Brockhohms has served as Santa throughout the Winnebago County for at least 35 to 40 years, according to his calculations.

A tree lighting ceremony started off with a welcome from Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathy Rollefson. The ceremony also included a blessing from area minister, the Rev. Doug Synder.

Chamber of Commerce Holiday Open House

Santa and Mathias Klauke, son of Lara and Jom Klauke of Forest City.

“As part of the tree lighting ceremony we usually partner up with Brick St. Theatre for the flipping of the switch to light the tree,” said Rollefson, “and they have the character of whatever play they are doing for the season, do the flipping of the switch, and this year it’s the production of 'Elf'.”

Elf will be portrayed by Shawn Thompson.

The chamber has coordinated the Holiday Open House for the past 3-4 years, according to Rollefson.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

