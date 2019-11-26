The Forest City Chamber of Commerce will kick off the holiday season with its annual holiday open house and tree lighting from 4:30 - 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at 145 South Clark St.
“Our Holiday Open House will be out in front of the Cooper Building,” said Executive Director Kathy Rollefson. “We will have refreshments and Santa will be available for photo opportunities. Then, it’s over to the courthouse grounds for the tree lighting ceremony.”
You have free articles remaining.
As part of the tree lighting ceremony, the Chamber partners with BrickStreet Theatre for the flipping of the switch to light the tree, Rollefson said. A member from the cast of "Elf" will have the honor this year.