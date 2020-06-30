Canoeing Lake Catherine class offered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Winnebago County Conservation Board and NIACC have rescheduled their class, Canoeing Lake Catherine. The class will now be held from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. July 18 at Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine. Thorpe Park is located 5 miles west of Forest City on 345th/”I” Street.

During the class, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will give some basic canoeing instruction to help novices learn more about canoeing and help veteran paddlers brush up on their skills. She will cover topics such as entering and exiting a canoe, how to hold a canoe paddle, and basic paddling strokes. Everyone will then have the opportunity to try out their skills as they take a leisurely paddle around Lake Catherine.

To adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, registration will be limited to 12 people and only two immediate family members will be allowed in each canoe. Social distancing will be required during the instruction part of the program. Hand sanitizer will also be available for people to use during and after the program.

There is a $15 fee for the class and people need to register by contacting NIACC at 641-422-4358. For more information about Canoeing Lake Catherine, people can contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at either 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.

