Calvary Baptist celebrates 125 years

Calvary Baptist Church of Forest City will celebrate its 125th Anniversary over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5-7.

A variety of events are planned for families and friends of the church.

The celebration will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday with a concert featuring “Forever Be Sure.” There will be a dessert fellowship following the concert.

Sunday, Sept. 6, will begin with Sunday School for all ages at 9:30 a.m. The speaker for the Sunday School hour is the Rev. Pastor Joshua Farrell, son of the Rev. Pastor Doug Farrell. Morning service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Pastor Larry Johnson as the speaker. A catered meal will follow this service.

Sunday evening’s service will begin at 6 p.m. and the speaker will be the Rev. Pastor Steve Hill. All three Sunday speakers grew up attending Calvary Baptist Church.

On Monday, Sept. 7, the weekend will conclude with a Labor Day Breakfast at 9 a.m. in the church fellowship hall.