Calvary Baptist celebrates 125 years
Calvary Baptist Church of Forest City will celebrate its 125th Anniversary over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5-7.

A variety of events are planned for families and friends of the church.

The celebration will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday with a concert featuring “Forever Be Sure.” There will be a dessert fellowship following the concert.

Sunday, Sept. 6, will begin with Sunday School for all ages at 9:30 a.m. The speaker for the Sunday School hour is the Rev. Pastor Joshua Farrell, son of the Rev. Pastor Doug Farrell. Morning service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Pastor Larry Johnson as the speaker. A catered meal will follow this service.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Sunday evening’s service will begin at 6 p.m. and the speaker will be the Rev. Pastor Steve Hill. All three Sunday speakers grew up attending Calvary Baptist Church.

On Monday, Sept. 7, the weekend will conclude with a Labor Day Breakfast at 9 a.m. in the church fellowship hall.

Throughout the weekend, historical articles and photos of church activities will be on display for guests to enjoy. Calvary Baptist Church began in 1895 with the formation of the Madison Center Baptist Church, which met in a country school house. The church congregation moved into Forest City in 1901 and a new building, located at the corner of I and Fourth streets, was dedicated in 1904. In 1972, a new structure was completed and dedicated at the church’s current location, 636 N. Best St.

Calvary Baptist Church is a member of the General Association of Regular Baptist Churches and also the Iowa Association of Regular Baptist Churches.

Download PDF Calvary Baptist 100th anniversary story

Rev. Farrell is the current pastor and began his ministry at Calvary in August 1991.

For more information regarding the 125th Anniversary celebration events or any of our ministries, contact the church at 641-585-2576.

