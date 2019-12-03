Keila Buffington, of FCIS Insurance in Forest City, has earned the designation of Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR), following her successful completion of a comprehensive insurance education program sponsored by the Society of Certified Insurance Service Representatives.
Buffington gained her certification through the completion of five CISR courses and the corresponding comprehensive examinations that focus on all major fields of commercial casualty and property, personal residential and auto, personal lines, agency operations, life and health, and risk management.
Buffington has been with FCIS Insurance for 11 years and is currently the claims manager and a commercial agent. She is also member of the Forest City Community School Board of Education and the Boman Fine Arts Center Board.
