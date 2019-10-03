{{featured_button_text}}

Though no motion has been made yet, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors discussed entering into a month-by-month contract with Buffalo Center to provide the town with law enforcement.

With the town’s last and only police officer Matthew Holmquist leaving the town and moving on to the next step in his career, Buffalo Center was left without a police officer and is currently looking for someone to hire.

“With small towns, it’s hard to keep police officers because it’s a stepping stone,” Supervisor Chairman Terry Durby said. “They get trained, get experience and then move on to a bigger force.”

Durby said Winnebago County has that problem, too, with their deputies, but since Buffalo Center only had one police officer it has to look at various solutions to cover law enforcement, which includes going to the county asking for a month-by-month basis contract.

Winnebago County Chief Deputy Mike Droessler said he spoke with Buffalo Center Mayor John Davids, who said the town is still looking to hire someone but they want to enter a month-by-month contract with Winnebago County for now to cover the law enforcement until they find someone, since “they currently are without law enforcement right now.”

