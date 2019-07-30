The second production of BST Kids (BrickStreet Theatre) summer camps will soon hit the stage.
Youth, ages elementary through high school, are finishing up production of "Twinderella: The Musical."
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 3, in the Forest City High School Auditorium. General admission is $5 at the door.
Twinderella tells a musical tale about Cinderella and her long, lost twin brother, Bob. The separated siblings live in the same kingdom and rely on enchanted helpers to help them get into the royal festivities of Wychwood-under-Ooze. The story unfolds with a search to find the feet that fit the glass slipper and the muddy cleat.
The camps have been directed by Benjamin McElroy, a sophomore Waldorf University theatre major, with assistance from Madeline Sarasio Meyer, a sophomore biology/psychology major at Truman State with a minor in theatre.
Through this BrickStreet Theatre and Forest City Parks and Rec program, the youth work during three-hour rehearsals from 9 a.m. – noon on Monday through Friday.
The BST Kids camps teaches youth theatre basics such as character development, blocking, costuming, set production and more while building confidence in their theatrical abilities. Participants also gain skills when learning choreography and musical scores.
“This show is great for children with imaginations who like to have fun,” McElroy said. “From the hilarious jokes to great music, Twinderella challenges our young performers while also providing a great time for the audience.”
McElroy said the growth he’s seen in the children this summer has been awe-inspiring.
When they perform the first weekend in August, the cast of 22 youth will exemplify the show’s core message: “Hard work always pays off, even when life feels hopeless, because you never know what magic life has in store.”
McElroy predicts audiences will feel rewarded. “This show is sure to knock the glass slippers right off people’s feet,” he said.
