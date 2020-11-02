 Skip to main content
Britt Lioness Club to host annual fundraiser
From the archives: July 02, 1986 –LIONESS CLUB OFFICERS – "These are the new officers and directors of the Britt Lioness Club who were installed in ceremonies last Wednesday at their dinner meeting at the Britt Country Club. From left, are: Carol Madson, historian; Peggy Miller, tall twister; Cleora McEntaffer, board member; Irene Lee, second vice-president; Nancy Nelson, Lioness tamer; Nancy Betten, tall twister; Shirley Tegtmeyer, treasurer; Beverly Hiscocks, secretary; Ernie Zimmerman, immediate past president; Shirley Hughes, 1986-87 president; Liz Frerichs, recording secretary, and Mickey Noble, board member. Absent were Della Hampe, a board member, and Diane Hanson, first vice-president." 

The Britt Lioness Club annual fundraiser will be held Nov. 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Britt Municipal Building. Social distancing will be practiced.

