Britt Lioness Club to host annual fundraiser

The Britt Lioness Club annual fundraiser will be held Nov. 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Britt Municipal Building. Social distancing will be practiced.
DES MOINES --- Six years ago in Iowa, Joni Ernst was in a competitive, open-seat U.S. Senate race in which she surged late to defeat her opponent.
County roads may be off limits to parking after it snows soon.
Janice I. Knudtson
Forest City will gain one city official and lose another, all in one city council meeting.
The Winnebago County Conservation Board is moving ahead with the construction of the new Winnebago County Environmental Education Center. The …
Two 18-year-old men were arrested on Friday and a third is in the hospital after the car they were driving collided with a tractor in Scarville.
The Forest City Scouting for Food event was held last week at the Old Goldy’s parking lot in Forest City.
The Winnebago County Conservation Board wants to remind people that Thorpe Park is closed to all deer and turkey hunting. But the Thorpe Recre…
The McKesson Military Support Group is hosting a fundraiser for the Family Alliance for Veterans of America/WestCare at Culver's in Clear Lake…
Leslie D. Torkelson, Forest City's Ward 2 councilor, has resigned her post less than a year after residents elected her to the position.
