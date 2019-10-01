{{featured_button_text}}

Megan Brewer, PA has joined the medical team of MercyOne Forest City Family Medicine.

Brewer received her undergraduate degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and received her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Des Moines University in Des Moines.

Prior to joining MercyOne Forest City Family Medicine, Brewer was a pediatric nursing assistant at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.

Brewer joins the medical staff of Byron H. Carlson, MD, Twyla Ostercamp, DO, Tammy Price, ARNP and Molly Eichenberger, ARNP.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at MercyOne Forest City Family Medicine, call 641-585-2904.

