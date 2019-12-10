Frozen turkey bowling will be one of the many activities at Forest City Christmas, to be held from noon-4:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
The day is coordinated by the Forest City Christmas Committee.
The day of celebration is held along North Clark St., and will kick off at noon with a free movie at the Forest Theatre and continue until about 4:30.
The free movie “The Polar Express,” is the second of the three selected to be shown for free during the Christmas holiday.
You have free articles remaining.
“Free movies began last Saturday,” said Rollefson. “'The Grinch' was the first one, and the last one will be 'The Star.' There are prizes that will be given away; one big prize for a boy and one for a girl and also prizes for adults. Everyone will get a chance.”
Stations and activities will include a marshmallow roasting and s’more-making, and free chili and hot cocoa at the Santa’s House, which will be at Scoopy Doos business storefront.
“If it's cold outside it’s an opportunity to get inside and warm up,” said Rollefson. “There will also be music DJ’d by Randy Formanek and horse-drawn wagon rides, provided by Jean Jacobson of Kiester, Minnesota.
Other activities will include a cookie decoration station and other hands-on activities at the former Hansen Hardware Store, as well as the chamber's one-day retail promotion.
“People pick up a card at one location and then go around visiting other businesses. They try to get it filled out as much as they can while shopping and then they return it to the original location that they picked it up at," Rollefson said. "There will be prizes and gift certificates that businesses have donated towards it, and the grand prize is valued at over $400."