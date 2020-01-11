Beginning snowshoeing to be held at Pilot Knob

The Winnebago County Conservation Board and the NIACC Community Education Program are teaming up to offer a fun program on Beginning Snowshoeing! The program will be held at Pilot Knob State Park from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. It will begin at the warming house across the pond from the office, and continue along the park trails.
The program will offer participants an introduction to snowshoeing, including a brief history of snowshoeing, different types of snowshoes, and snowshoeing techniques.
After the indoor introduction, everyone will head outside to actually try it out. Snowshoeing is a wonderful way to get outdoors in the wintertime and enjoy areas that might not be accessible otherwise.
The cost for the program will be $15 and will cover the instruction, handouts, the use of snowshoes and refreshments. Program registration is required by contacting NIACC at 641-422-4358, extension 4358, and registering for Course #5795.