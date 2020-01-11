Beginning snowshoeing to be held at Pilot Knob
0 comments

Beginning snowshoeing to be held at Pilot Knob

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Winnebago County Conservation Board and the NIACC Community Education Program are teaming up to offer a fun program on Beginning Snowshoeing! The program will be held at Pilot Knob State Park from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. It will begin at the warming house across the pond from the office, and continue along the park trails.

The program will offer participants an introduction to snowshoeing, including a brief history of snowshoeing, different types of snowshoes, and snowshoeing techniques.

After the indoor introduction, everyone will head outside to actually try it out. Snowshoeing is a wonderful way to get outdoors in the wintertime and enjoy areas that might not be accessible otherwise.

Northern Lights

The northern lights at Pilot Knob State Park.

The cost for the program will be $15 and will cover the instruction, handouts, the use of snowshoes and refreshments. Program registration is required by contacting NIACC at 641-422-4358, extension 4358, and registering for Course #5795.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News