Part of the Forest City Christmas activities include the Beaver Creek Church holding a Christmas Church Service at the Heritage Park of North Iowa.
“We invite everyone to come,” said Chairperson Ron Holland of Forest City. “After the service we serve a free will supper in basement and the funds go to maintain the church.”
This particular Christmas service has been held at Heritage Park for the past 15 years.
The service was led by the Rev. Pastor Doug Snyder, who was accompanied by his wife Beth.
Beaver Creek Church seats about 85 to 90 people and dates back to the turn of the century.
“I have been coming to the Christmas service here for 13 years,” said Ardelle Osnes, “because I grew up in the church. It is fun to come back every year.”
It was originally established in rural Joice, but then moved to Heritage Park about 15 years ago, according to Holland.
Services are held during all major shows and events at the park on those Sunday mornings, along with occasional weddings.
“People come back to it because the church is a part of their parents' and their history,” said Holland.
People even come from nearby states to attend the service.
"We don't make it every year," said Marge Otterson of Clarks Grove, Minnesota. "We have been attending for at least for the past five years."
The evening service wrapped up with candlelight, singing "Silent Night," and gathering for a soup supper. It is coordinated and sponsored on a volunteer basis.
