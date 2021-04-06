 Skip to main content
ATV accident claims life of Forest City man
breaking top story

ATV accident claims life of Forest City man

emergency cops ambulance lights weblogo

A 49-year-old man from Forest City has died after the all-terrain vehicle he was in rolled.

John Eugene West, 49, was in the ATV that was traveling through a field near 340th Street and 160th Avenue west of Forest City around 10 p.m. Monday when the ATV went off a terrace and rolled, according to a press release by the Iowa State Patrol.

West was thrown from the ATV, while 23-year-old Terence Jacob West, also of Forest City and the second occupant, remained in it. The younger West was transported by Air Care to MercyOne North Iowa with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear who was driving the ATV, according to the state patrol and the accident remains under investigation.

