As tensions with Iran ebb and flow, so does this military family's worries

The level of worry among family of service members seems to be heightened as troops are being deployed overseas amid political and social unrest in Iran after a drone attack, ordered by President Donald Trump last month killed General Qassem Soleimani.
Pamela Martin-Landheer, of Thompson, shared her concerns about the probability of her 18-year-old grandson Pvt. Trinity Landheer being deployed to Iran. She and her husband, John, helped raise Trinity since he was 16 years old.
“Nobody wants to get deployed,” said Pvt. Landheer in a text message to his grandmother, “but I signed up for this.” He is stationed in Virginia at U.S. Army base Fort Lee, completing his Advanced Individual Training.
"I have a lot of pride serving this country," said Landheer in a text to Summit-Tribune. "I've always wanted to go out and do something bigger than myself and I've finally pushed myself through it and am ready to defend and back up whatever comes at this great country."
You have free articles remaining.
Landheer said in his message that he didn't really want to be deployed, but then not many people do. "I signed up for this and no matter what happens I know I have a great support system and a great home to come home to and fight for."
“I hope he doesn’t get deployed to Iran,” said Martin-Landheer. “He is fresh out of basic training, and that worries me because you know he is going to get deployed. It’s a given, and that is very scary.”
Martin-Landheer said as a parent or grandparent, one's first instinct is to protect their children and grandchildren, so when a soldier is deployed, it’s hard on the family who is left with no choice but to worry, pray and wait for their loved one's safe return.
“Now that my grandson may be deployed with all that is going on in Iran,” said Martin-Landheer, “I imagine I will get a prayer chain started and there will be a lot of tears. You can’t send your family over there without shedding a lot of tears.”
Landheer is no stranger to the deployment process. Her mother, Beverly Legler, served in the Army; uncle Kenneth Lockrem served in the Army in Vietnam; brother, Dean Legler, served in the Army during Desert Storm; and son Wayne Landheer, served in the Army in Kosovo and Afghanistan.
Pvt. Landheer marks the fourth generation of family members to serve.
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.