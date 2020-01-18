Area students named to Mercy College's fall semester Dean's, President's lists

Several local students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours. To qualify for the President's List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.75, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours.
The following students were honored:
You have free articles remaining.
Rachel Enright, of Garner, Dean's List
Samantha Sevley, of Thompson, Dean's List
Paul Olson, of Joice, President's List
To learn more about the health science programs offered at Mercy College, visit www.mchs.edu. Mercy College is the only Catholic college in Central Iowa and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.