Area students named to Mercy College's fall semester Dean's, President's lists

Several local students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours. To qualify for the President's List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.75, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours.