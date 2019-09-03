Winn-Worth Betco and Hancock County Economic Development announced their alignment with several other member counties of the North Central Iowa Regional Economic Development Alliance in a regional effort for workforce recruitment.
A contract has been put in place with Avance USA LLC, a firm which actively implements workforce recruitment in targeted US regions and Puerto Rico. Winnebago, Worth and Hancock counties are partners in this joint venture that will bring workforce to the region and contribute to additional community development, tourism, and population increases.
This contract will enable Avance to focus marketing efforts on North Central Iowa and offer significantly reduced rates to employers in the partnership so that even small businesses that need one or two workers could participate at an affordable cost.
Jennifer Andrade, President of Avance is actively recruiting and relocating families from areas outside of our region and has been successful in doing so.
You have free articles remaining.
The unemployment rate are 2.5 percent or less, proving there is a need with the businesses for employees. There are currently over 300 job openings in these counties according to jobs listings with Iowa Workforce Development.
The ability to market an entire region, versus individual communities, provides a great benefit in terms of the volume of candidates and long-term viability of the program. Avance is actively developing relationships with technical schools, colleges and universities to ensure they secure a long-term talent pipeline for the region. The program also offers an important benefit to economic developers that are assisting local companies with expansion projects and working to bring new jobs and growth to the area.
An informational meeting will be held for businesses and community leaders, in Hancock County, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. For more information contact Jill Kramer at 641-923-9921 or director@hancockcountyiowa.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.