Area Christian Connection to meet on Feb. 3
The Area Christian Connection will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the First Baptist Church, Forest City.

“The Finishing Touch” meeting will welcome Pam Wilson, of Altoona, who will compare the facts about snowflakes to the unique potential of each person. Makenzie Davis, a Waldorf undergrad, is the guest musician; “Remembering Our Years Together” will be the special feature.

Men and women are invited to this non-denominational sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries. Dinner reservations ($10) are requested by calling Carol at 641-251-1178 by Jan. 31.

