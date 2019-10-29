In the event’s return to Walking Eagle Ranch for the first time in three years, the Walking Eagle Pumpkin Patch was able to raise over $3,000 for Relay for Life.
Pumpkins, mums, baked goods and concessions were sold during the event, which was held on Saturday, Sept. 28. The Walking Eagles team also extends their appreciation to Hy-Vee and A&W of Forest City for their donations.
This year marked the fifteenth year of the event. Since then, the Walking Eagles Relay for Life team has raised nearly $50,000 to the American Cancer Society.
The 2020 Walking Eagle Pumpkin Patch will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2019.
The event was started by the employees of FCIS Insurance (Farm & City Insurance), a Forest City based independent insurance agency that specializes in the recreational vehicle industry.
