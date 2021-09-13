Alamsya selected for ISU President’s Leadership Class

AMES, Iowa – This fall, first-year Iowa State University student Devin Alamsya of Forest City was invited by Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen to participate in the 2021-22 President's Leadership Class.

Alamsya majors in software engineering.

Each fall, approximately 25 first-year students are selected for the class based on high school leadership experience, academic achievement, and involvement in school and community service, according to a news release from ISU.

The President's Leadership Class builds on these abilities and experiences, serving as an important training ground for students who will go on to become campus leaders; and ultimately, leaders in their professions and communities.

According to the release, te class meets weekly to discuss a variety of topics related to leadership with President Wintersteen, Robert Waggoner and other key leaders. Each student receives a $1,000 scholarship.

Alamsya is a graduate of Forest City High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0