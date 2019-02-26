FOREST CITY | Sally Agre has taught for half a century -- all of it at Forest City Elementary.
She said she never had a specific goal to stay for 50 years.
"It just happened," Agre said. "Days, weeks, months, and years have just gone past."
"It has been such a blessing to work with so many precious children through the years," she said.
Agree began her career as a first grade classroom teacher in 1968 and was moved to a second grade classroom before becoming the Title 1 coordinator and teacher.
Title I is a supplemental program to reinforce reading skills for students struggling with reading.
Title I has existed in some form since the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965.
Title I started in 1967 in the Forest City School District, so it was just barely in place when Agre started teaching. A second Title I teacher was hired in 1969.
Agre was the Title I coordinator for 15 years. She was responsible for compiling and sending Title I evaluations and funding applications to the state to obtain Title I money for the district.
She said she enjoys teaching Title I because it allows her to work with groups of one to five students at a time for 20-30 minutes daily.
"I have one subject area on which to concentrate," Agre said.
What she enjoys most is teaching Reading Recovery to first grade students at risk of failing to learn to read.
Agre took weekly, year-long training from Drake University in 1993 to become a Reading Recovery teacher.
Through this program she teaches four to five students one-on-one for 30 minutes daily for 12 to 20 weeks to accelerate them up to average for their class.
"It is so rewarding to see students with a lot of confusions about reading become successful readers," Agre said.
Agre's interest in teaching began at a young age.
"I have always enjoyed children," she said. "I volunteered in Sunday School when I was in junior high. That was when I first started thinking about becoming a teacher."
When she graduated from Bayard Community School in western Iowa in 1964, career choices for women were limited.
"You could either be a secretary, nurse, or teacher, basically. I chose teacher," she said.
Agre said her parents encouraged her to further her education "to be able to have a better lifestyle than they had."
She received a bachelor's degree elementary education from Northwest Missouri State College in 1968.
Agre earned her master's degree in reading from Northwest Missouri State in 1976.
She said she's enjoyed having the support of board members, administrators, teachers, parents and students during her long career at Forest City.
Agre said it's hard to think about retiring when she's doing something she loves.
When she does retire, "I will miss the beautiful children and doing something so worthwhile," Agre said. "I will also miss the dear people with whom I have become friends with over the years at the elementary."
She thanked the school and the community for the opportunity to teach for so many years.
"I trust I have helped in at least some small way to help make Forest City Community School such an outstanding school system," Agre said.
Forest City Elementary Principal Brad Jones said Agre's dedication to her students is appreciated.
"At a time in our society where we see a lot of mobility of people going from one job to the next or from one district to the next, being a teacher for 50 years in the same district speaks very highly of Ms. Agre," he said.
Jones said Agre cares about kids and it has been evident throughout her 50 years of service to the school.
"Close to 1,000 former Forest City students can say they've been instructed by Ms. Agre over the years, so that's pretty amazing," he said.
